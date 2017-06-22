The 'Damn Good' at Acme Feed & Seed Delivers as Advertised

Where: Acme Feed & Seed, Nashville

What: When you're in need of a gut-busting brunch, Acme Feed & Seed delivers with its "Damn Good"—an apt name for a huge skillet of pulled pork, pinto beans, their James Bros. barbeque sauce and fried eggs: 100 percent Southern, 100 percent awesome.

Wash it down with: Visit the Champagne Jam at Acme's rooftop and opt for real Champagne, mimosa carafes or Gentleman's Champagne—Miller High Life with a shot of blackberry moonshine. Just be sure not to cause another hangover before you get rid of the first.

