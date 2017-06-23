This Cute 2-Year-Old Is Laughably Bad at Blowing Out His Birthday Candle

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

Growing older comes with its challenges, and some of those are far more challenging than others.

Marty is just your typical 2-year-old looking to have all his birthday wishes come true by blowing out the candle atop his birthday cupcake. Unfortunately—though Marty was certainly born with other talents (like being painfully adorable)—his blowing skills are still a work in progress.

Spoiler alert: The kid eventually does get the candle out. Hopefully his wish was that one day he’d be able to live this video down.

[h/t Boing Boing]

