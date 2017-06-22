This Curried Rice Bowl Will Warm You Up and Knock Out a Cold

Dimes is a little slice of happy, healthy, heaven in Chinatown founded by friends Sabrina de Sousa and Alissa Wagner in September of 2013. Dimes specializes in seasonal organic food that’s good for your mind and bod, as well as a housemade line of 100% organic apothecary products including lip balm, rosewater spray, and salt scrub. Stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new tasty and filling bowl recipe.

Nothing makes me feel cozier in winter than setting up shop with a good curry. In addition to the undeniable gratification of this familiar comfort food, it also helps ward off our seasonal nemesis, the common cold. This bowl is a particular favorite. The inherent warmth of the spices is the perfect pairing to the earthiness of the beets and the kale. The cool creaminess of the cilantro-lime yogurt takes it to the sublime. The best part of this bowl is that it tastes rich and indulgent, but it's’ packed with good things. Isn’t that just like a Dimes girl to sneak in the healthy stuff when you think you’re being bad? Everyone’s favorite powerhouse, kale, is filled with protein, iron and essential vitamins. Beets detoxify and lower blood pressure. Besides knocking out colds, curries are a cancer preventative and protect against heart disease. Take that!

Curried Rice, Beets, Kale and Cauliflower with Cilantro-Lime Yogurt

2 cups curried basmati rice (see recipe)

1 cup beets, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

4 cups kale, torn into bite-sized pieces

2 cups salted water

1 cup curried cauliflower (see recipe)

Cilantro yogurt to taste (see recipe)

Preheat oven to 425°.

Place beets and 1 cup salted water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, cover and reduce heat. Cook beets until soft, about 30 minutes, adding more water if necessary to create steam.

Bring remaining 1 cup water to a boil in a large sauté pan. Add kale and cover. Steam until just wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan and gently squeeze out excess water. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

To serve, divide rice, beets, kale and cauliflower between four bowls. Drizzle with cilantro yogurt to taste.

Curried Rice

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 cup basmati rice (or jasmine rice)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 cups water

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a saucepan, toast cumin and coriander seeds until fragrant.

Add the rice, olive oil, turmeric, allspice, cinnamon, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and plenty of black pepper. Stir to coat the rice with the oil and then add the water. Bring to a boil, cover with a lid and simmer over very low heat for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.

Curried Cauliflower

1 head cauliflower, chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

3/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon cayenne (or more to taste)

2 teaspoons salt

Black pepper to taste

Method:

In a small sauté pan, toast coriander, cumin and fennel seeds.

Place seeds in medium bowl. Add oil, vinegar, curry powder, cayenne and salt. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat.

Spread cauliflower and shallots in single layer on a sheet pan. Season with black pepper to taste.

Roast vegetables until tender, stirring occasionally, about 35 minutes.

Cilantro Yogurt

Ingredients

2 bunches cilantro, thick part of stem removed

1/4 cup water, or more if needed for consistency

1 lime, skin removed

2 cups Greek yogurt

Method:

In a blender, puree cilantro, 1/4 cup water and lime until very smooth. Add more water if necessary to create a smooth (but not runny) consistency.

Place yogurt in a medium bowl. Fold in cilantro puree until completely combined.

Follow Dimes on Instagram @dimestimes and stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new bowl recipe.

