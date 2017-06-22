Croissant Bread Is Real, and It Is Even Better with a Runny Egg

Where: Alden & Harlow, Cambridge, MA

What: Egg in a hole, toad in a hole, egg in a basket, egg in a nest—there are approximately 300 names for an egg fried in bread. Regardless, it's delicious; but Cambridge gastropub Alden & Harlow has upped the ante considerably. They're starting off with house-made "croissant bread," made from buttery croissant dough that's baked in a loaf and sliced like bread. Next they drop in a sous vide egg, and then it’s time to trick it out. The A&H toad in a hole gets topped with Benton's Bacon jam, a sweet-and-salty jam made in-house with the legendary bacon, and red eye gravy kicked up with Stumptown Coffee.

Wash it down with: Continue on the coffee theme with the Measured Out, with cold brew, spiced rum, ginger and lemon.

