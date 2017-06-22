Critic Writes Emoji Review of Noma in Japan

Culinary geeks can’t stop talking about Noma’s pop-up in Japan. Internationally renowned Danish chef René Redzepi is serving up a 15-course tasting menu that includes ant-covered shrimp in Tokyo.

It’s the kind of meal that, once indulged in, you can’t wait to text your friends about. But how do you pack all that information into such limited constraints? Emojis? That’s what Tejal Rao, a professional food critic for Bloomberg Businessweek, decided to do.

Along with her 1,500-word review of the restaurant, she presented Businessweek readers with an abridged set of “notes” with 175 emojis.

Things start off pretty clear: “Dining at Noma Japan in a nutshell,” it states.

Then things get a little shaky. She does mention the ant shrimp, but there are also references to spaceships, crying and the dancing blonde twins.

The emoji review leaves room for interpretation. See if you can decipher what Rao thought of Noma below.

For more emoji fun, see if you can guess these classic cocktails from their emojis.

[h/t Eater]

Related: One Writer Ate Only Emojis for an Entire Week

Now You can Search Recipes By Emojis

Now You Can Keep a Journal Using Only Emojis