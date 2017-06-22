Get Your Taco Tuesday On with Crispy Fried Chicken

The marriage of fried chicken and tacos is a near perfect union. A crazy crispy texture and jam-packed with flavor. These tacos are super quick to assemble and a guaranteed hit with any who loves fried chicken. By which I mean everyone on planet earth.

Fried Chicken Tacos

Chicken:

2 pounds chicken breasts

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

2 eggs, beaten

Canola oil, for frying

Pico de Gallo:

1 1/2 cups Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 jalapeno, finely diced

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Whipped Avocado:

2 avocados, peeled & pitted

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

To serve:

10 - 12 corn tortillas

1/2 cup sour cream

1 - 2 sliced jalapeños

1 - 2 finely sliced radishes

Fresh cilantro and lime, to serve

First, prepare the pico. Combine the diced tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro in a bowl. Toss together with the lime juice, sea salt, and pepper, and set aside.

Next, prepare the whipped avocado. Combine all of the avocado ingredients in a food processor, and pulse until smooth.

Slice the chicken into long 1/2-inch thick tenders. Prepare 3 bowls, one with the flour, one with the breadcrumbs, salt chili powder, cayenne and garlic powder, and one with the beaten eggs. Dredge the chicken in the flour, then the egg wash, and lastly the breadcrumb mixture, making sure that all sides are well coated. Transfer to a rack while the oil is heating. Heat 3 inches of canola oil to 350 degrees in a high-sided Dutch oven. Working in batches, fry for 6 - 8 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

Serve the tacos with prepared salsa, avocado whip, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños and radishes.