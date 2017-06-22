Of Course Japan Now Sells Pork Ramen-Flavored Candy

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could savor the delicious flavor of pork ramen all the time without having to lug around a thermos of soup wherever you go? A couple of Japanese companies have teamed up to answer that completely unserious question with a resounding “Yes!” – introducing pork ramen-flavored hard candies.

Earlier this year, mail order company Nissen (not to be confused with Nissin, the makers of Top Ramen) and candy maker PINE decided to run a campaign in Japan asking people for ideas for a new flavor they could create. According to Rocket News 24, the companies received about 6,000 submissions… and they choose “tonkotsu” – or pork stock ramen soup. Those other 5,999 submissions must have been great.

The candy apparently took an additional five months of development (you got to get that mix of pork and salt just right), but the wait is finally over, and you can now purchase a 100 gram (about 3.5 ounces) bag of crazy ramen candies for just 345 yen (or about $2.80) exclusively through Nissen.

Actually, you can’t buy it right now because the candies are on back order due to high demand. But I’m guessing once the initial excitement wears off, these candies will be very easy to get your hands on.

