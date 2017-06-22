Count this Seafood Breakfast Wrap as A Hangover Cure-All

Where: Crave Fish Bar, NYC

What: Seafood might not be your first thought when you’re in the throes of a hangover. (Unless you’re of the belief that oysters have magical hangover-curing qualities, which, we can attest, they do.) But the “Hangover Wrap” at Crave Fish Bar absolutely does the trick — fried shrimp and French fries, with grilled tomato, hummus, and the oh-so-necessary hot sauce. Fried, carb-y, and spicy? Success on all counts.

Wash it down with: The super-refreshing “Quiet Clam,” with gin, Lillet, cucumber, basil, and Meyer lemon.

