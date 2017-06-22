Cotton Candy Fries Actually Exist (But Only For a Few More Days)

In a time before the Internet, ridiculous food trends moved at a more normal pace. Maybe a buddy would tell you he’d seen deep-fried Oreos at a county fair, and you could speculate for months about whether he was telling the truth. But nowadays, thanks to platforms like Instagram, crazy foods can slap you back and forth across the face all day long, barely giving you a chance to breathe.

Case in point: Yesterday, Sticky’s Finger Joint—billed as “New York City’s first gourmet chicken finger experience”—unleashed cotton candy fries on the unsuspecting public. Yup, that’s about as gourmet as foods come!

What exactly are cotton candy fries? Well, they are French fries topped with cotton candy that also feature a layer of caramel sauce and are sprinkled with strawberry Pop Rocks.

According to the restaurant’s own Twitter page, the crazy cotton candy food is available for the remainder of week and through the weekend at Store One.

