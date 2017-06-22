Cookie Dough Kit Kats May Be Making Their Way to America

If you're hungry and you know it, clap your hands. Or just drive up to Canada, because these cookie dough Kit Kats are guaranteed to satisfy any mid-afternoon craving.

We are ectastic to hear that Europe's beloved bar has made its way to North America, as reported by The Impulsive Buy. It's next stop – fingers and toes crossed with a prayer to a million deities – will hopefully be in the good ol' USA. Because whose chocolate-loving citizens could love this heavenly conconction more, TBH?

The elusive flavor has been quite popular overseas, with Nestle vocalizing their struggle to meet supply demands (Give them a break?).

Let's hope they get their acts together before contemplating a stateside debut.