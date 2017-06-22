Combat Turkey Overload with A Lesson In Beef

This piece originally appeared on Needsupply.com.
When the turkey’s all gone, but the family’s still in town, what is there to eat? A beef roast, of course. As the temperatures drop, the best way to satisfy that need for cozy comfort food is a perfect braised pot roast. This week, we caught up with Tanya Cauthen, the owner of Richmond, VA’s Belmont Butchery to talk beef, braising, and finding the perfect cut.
Belmont Butchery’s Beef Bourguignon
(adapted from the goddess of all things worth eating, Julia Child)
- 2 Tbs Bacon Fat (or cooking oil)
- 4 lbs Pasture-raised Chuck, cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 large Onion, large dice
- 1 large Carrot, large dice
- 1 bottle dry Red Wine (not expensive, but nice enough you could drink)
- 2 cups Beef Stock
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes (canned is okay)
- 2 bay leaves
- Beurre manie – 3 Tbs of flour blended with 2 Tbs butter (looks like a paste)
- Veggies to finish – 1 large onion, diced and caramelized and 3 cups of mushrooms, quartered and browned quickly.
1. Season beef chuck cubes with salt and pepper.
2. In a Dutch Oven, over medium-high heat, heat the bacon fat and brown the chuck cubes on all sides until well browned (do not overload the pan – it can be done in batches!)
3. Set beef cubes aside when browned. Brown the onion and carrot, and deglaze the pan with the wine being sure to scrap all the bits off the bottom of the pan.
4. Return the beef to the pan, and add beef stock, tomatoes, and bay leaves.
5. Bring to a simmer, then cover and either simmer gently for about 2-2 ½ hours (or move to a 325 degree oven).
6. To check doneness – eat a small piece. It should be tender and succulent. If it’s not, cook another 30 minutes.
7. Remove meat from braising liquid and keep warm.
8. Bring braising liquid to a boil and reduce to about 3 cups. Remove from heat and whisk in ‘beurre manie’ (aka flour and butter paste), simmer about 2 minutes – this will thick the sauce. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
9. Return meat to the sauce and add onions and mushrooms – return to a simmer and serve!
