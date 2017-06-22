Combat Turkey Overload with A Lesson In Beef

Braising is, by definition, a combined cooking method–the application of dry heat and then wet heat. The ‘dry heat’ step is done by searing (hot and fast) the meat to a nice even brown. This caramelizes the natural sugars in the meat and makes for a great crust. The ‘wet heat’ step is done low and slow. Once seared, the meat is partially covered with a flavorful liquid brought up to a simmer and cooked slowly to allow the connective tissue to breakdown and tenderize the proteins.



The key to a great braise is the right cut of meat! Braising meats should be tougher cuts that contain meat, fat and connective tissue. Generally, the tougher the cut the more flavorful the meat. When selecting a cut – think about where it came from on the animal and how hard it worked. Cuts from the shoulder have worked hard and have a great ratio of meat to fat with all the connective tissue in the shoulder joint – they make for moist succulent braises – think Pork Butt, Beef Chuck, Lamb Shoulder.

Grilling meats come from the loin of the animal, also known as the back. Since it’s horizontal, it doesn’t do a ton of work and therefore is more tender and perfect for grilling (think pork loin, ribeye, NY strip, rack of lamb). The leg of the animal works really hard. It has great flavor, but is much leaner then the shoulder. It’s also great for braising, but a little more finicky due to the leanness. The leg yields cuts such as the ham, top round, bottom round, leg of lamb and shanks.



Beef chuck (right) is from the shoulder of the steer. It’s characterized by the beautiful layers of muscle with thinner layers of fat and connective tissue. Ideally, it’s from grass-fed or pasture-raised steers that have been dry-aged to bring out the nuance and depth of flavor that proper rearing and handling bring to really good beef.

The chuck is incredibly versatile. Used as a large piece and it’s a simple pot roast. Cut into cubes it can become a stew, tagine or curry. In it’s most classic form, it becomes Beef Bourguignon. The fat and connective tissue also help to make this cut more forgiving during cooking. The fat breaks down and bastes the meat from the inside out. And the connective tissue will denature and become silky and gelatinous in texture, adding an incredible mouth-feel to the braise.



The eye of round (from the leg of the steer, left) is much leaner. Since it lacks fat or connective, it’s a bit more finicky in the cooking process. You need to be sure to not overcook a cut from the round or your braise is going to get a little dry and mealy in texture instead of succulent and tender. The round, though, is ideal for marinating and then braising (aka Sauerbraten!).