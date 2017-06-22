Clever Uses for Vinegar Outside of the Kitchen

This piece originally appeared on Fix.com.

Not only is vinegar one of the oldest known food sources, it is the one of the most versatile and useful items you can keep on the shelf in your pantry.

The uses for vinegar do not end in the kitchen. Vinegar is an all-purpose cleaner that can be used around your house in a variety of ways. When vinegar is dissolved in water, the acetic acid breaks apart into two components: hydrogen and acetate. The hydrogen in the solution attempts to bond with any molecule it comes in contact with, which is why it is so great at lifting stains and removing built-up residue on everyday household objects.

Vinegar is inexpensive and should be a staple in every household. It can be used to help deodorize, clean, and disinfect your home without the use of harsh chemicals. You can use vinegar to do simple things, such as freshening a load of laundry, or you can use it to make cleaning products to help tackle some bigger projects. The cleaning power of vinegar is unstoppable, from unclogging drains, to removing unsightly grass stains, neutralizing odors, lifting stains out of carpet, and bringing the shine back to your windows. There is not much vinegar can’t do; it is a proven all-star that can multitask in any room of your home.

You are sure to be impressed with the versatility of vinegar, so don't wait another second. Bust open the pantry and put vinegar to work!

