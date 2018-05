Where: The Greenhouse Tavern, Cleveland

What: We have yet to meet the hangover that a good hash can’t cure. But James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer’s Animal Style Ohio Potato Hash is in a league of its own — potatoes and bacon, and whole-grain mustard, and mozzarella cheese curd, and gravy with fried eggs perched lovingly on top.

Wash it down with: This guy screams for a Bloody Mary, don’t you think?