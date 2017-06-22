Christmas Comes Early with the Announcement of Cinnamon Pebbles

Be still, our cereal-loving hearts.

Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles will have to make room for a "cinnamon sweet" addition to its Flintstone-themed breakfast family.

Post has just announced that Cinnamon Pebbles will be hitting grocery store shelves in January and the news has us thinking "where the hell have these been all our lives?".

Aside from its inevitable deliciousness in milk, Cinnamon Pebbles opens up a world of culinary possibilities. Churros? Our new favorite ice cream topping? Cinnamon Pebble-krispie treats?

No word on whether or not the little crunchies create the same sugar-laden film on the roof of your mouth, but we're going to find out soon.