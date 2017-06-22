Cinnamon Buns Just Grew Up with a Touch of Bourbon

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?
Aside from bacon and coffee, there is no smell that I love more than warm, freshly baked cinnamon buns. They are comfort food on a whole other level, and the perfect weekend morning treat. This is my adult-rated version of that classic: Cinnamon Bourbon Buns.
Cinnamon Bourbon Buns
Makes 12
Dough:
- 5 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp yeast
- 1/3 cup + 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tbsp. sea salt
- 5 eggs
- 1/2 cup lukewarm water
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cups butter at room temperature
Filling:
- 1/2 cup softened butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 tbsp cinnamon
Icing:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 4 tbsp. melted butter
- 3 tbsp. bourbon
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
In a stand mixer, combine yeast, water and 1 teaspoon of sugar and stir. Wait about 8 minutes to allow the yeast to activate.
While the yeast is coming to life, gently warm the milk, maple syrup, butter, sugar and salt over low-medium heat in a saucepan until the butter has melted.
In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine 2 1/2 cups of flour with the yeast and milk mixtures. Beat until smooth. With the mixer still running, add 4 of the 5 eggs one at a time until they incorporated into the dough.
Change the paddle attachment to the dough hook, and add the remaining flour. Run the mixer for 8 - 10 minutes, until the dough ball comes together.
Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough ball in and cover with cling film. Wait for the dough to double in size (approximately 1 1/2 hours). You could also rest the dough in overnight in the fridge at this point.
Once the dough has doubled in size, punch it down and place it onto a floured surface. Roll the dough out into a large rectangle at 18-inch x 12-inch, about 1/2 thick. Cover the dough with softened butter, and evenly coat the top with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Beginning at the 18-inch side, roll the dough into a large cigar shaped log and pinch to seal. Cut the rolled dough into 12 even pieces. Grease two Texas-style 6 cup muffin tins with butter, place dough pieces in, and rest until doubled in size (about 45 minutes).
Preheat your oven to 350°.
Beat an egg and brush the tops of each bun with it. Bake for 30-35 minutes.
Remove the buns from the tins and let them cool on a rack for 20 minutes. While they are cooling, combine the powdered sugar, vanilla, bourbon, and melted better in a medium sized bowl, and whisk together.
Top the cooled buns with icing. And there you have it, the next level of comfort food.
