Cinnamon Buns Just Grew Up with a Touch of Bourbon

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

Aside from bacon and coffee, there is no smell that I love more than warm, freshly baked cinnamon buns. They are comfort food on a whole other level, and the perfect weekend morning treat. This is my adult-rated version of that classic: Cinnamon Bourbon Buns. 

Cinnamon Bourbon Buns

Makes 12 

Dough:

  • 5 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 tsp yeast
  • 1/3 cup + 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp. sea salt
  • 5 eggs
  • 1/2 cup lukewarm water
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cups butter at room temperature

Filling:

  • 1/2 cup softened butter 
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp cinnamon

Icing:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 4 tbsp. melted butter
  • 3 tbsp. bourbon
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract

In a stand mixer, combine yeast, water and 1 teaspoon of sugar and stir. Wait about 8 minutes to allow the yeast to activate.

While the yeast is coming to life, gently warm the milk, maple syrup, butter, sugar and salt over low-medium heat in a saucepan until the butter has melted. 

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine 2 1/2 cups of flour with the yeast and milk mixtures. Beat until smooth. With the mixer still running, add 4 of the 5 eggs one at a time until they incorporated into the dough.

Change the paddle attachment to the dough hook, and add the remaining flour. Run the mixer for 8 - 10 minutes, until the dough ball comes together.  

Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough ball in and cover with cling film. Wait for the dough to double in size (approximately 1 1/2 hours). You could also rest the dough in overnight in the fridge at this point. 

Once the dough has doubled in size, punch it down and place it onto a floured surface. Roll the dough out into a large rectangle at 18-inch x 12-inch, about 1/2 thick. Cover the dough with softened butter, and evenly coat the top with cinnamon and brown sugar. 

Beginning at the 18-inch side, roll the dough into a large cigar shaped log and pinch to seal. Cut the rolled dough into 12 even pieces. Grease two Texas-style 6 cup muffin tins with butter, place dough pieces in, and rest until doubled in size (about 45 minutes). 

Preheat your oven to 350°.  

Beat an egg and brush the tops of each bun with it. Bake for 30-35 minutes. 

Remove the buns from the tins and let them cool on a rack for 20 minutes. While they are cooling, combine the powdered sugar, vanilla, bourbon, and melted better in a medium sized bowl, and whisk together. 

Top the cooled buns with icing. And there you have it, the next level of comfort food. 

Related: 5 Cocktail Making Tricks from a Pro 
A Decadent Caramel Corn Doughnut You Can Make from Home 
5 Ways to Earn Your Hangover

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up