Cinnamon Buns Just Grew Up with a Touch of Bourbon

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

Aside from bacon and coffee, there is no smell that I love more than warm, freshly baked cinnamon buns. They are comfort food on a whole other level, and the perfect weekend morning treat. This is my adult-rated version of that classic: Cinnamon Bourbon Buns.

Cinnamon Bourbon Buns

Makes 12

Dough:

5 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp yeast

1/3 cup + 1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. sea salt

5 eggs

1/2 cup lukewarm water

1 cup milk

1/2 cups butter at room temperature

Filling:

1/2 cup softened butter

1 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp cinnamon

Icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

4 tbsp. melted butter

3 tbsp. bourbon

2 tsp. vanilla extract

In a stand mixer, combine yeast, water and 1 teaspoon of sugar and stir. Wait about 8 minutes to allow the yeast to activate.

While the yeast is coming to life, gently warm the milk, maple syrup, butter, sugar and salt over low-medium heat in a saucepan until the butter has melted.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine 2 1/2 cups of flour with the yeast and milk mixtures. Beat until smooth. With the mixer still running, add 4 of the 5 eggs one at a time until they incorporated into the dough.

Change the paddle attachment to the dough hook, and add the remaining flour. Run the mixer for 8 - 10 minutes, until the dough ball comes together.

Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough ball in and cover with cling film. Wait for the dough to double in size (approximately 1 1/2 hours). You could also rest the dough in overnight in the fridge at this point.

Once the dough has doubled in size, punch it down and place it onto a floured surface. Roll the dough out into a large rectangle at 18-inch x 12-inch, about 1/2 thick. Cover the dough with softened butter, and evenly coat the top with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Beginning at the 18-inch side, roll the dough into a large cigar shaped log and pinch to seal. Cut the rolled dough into 12 even pieces. Grease two Texas-style 6 cup muffin tins with butter, place dough pieces in, and rest until doubled in size (about 45 minutes).

Preheat your oven to 350°.

Beat an egg and brush the tops of each bun with it. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

Remove the buns from the tins and let them cool on a rack for 20 minutes. While they are cooling, combine the powdered sugar, vanilla, bourbon, and melted better in a medium sized bowl, and whisk together.

Top the cooled buns with icing. And there you have it, the next level of comfort food.

