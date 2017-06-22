Chocolate Wrenches That Look So Authentic They Could End Up in Your Tool Kit

Would you rather fix a broken toilet or just sit around and eat chocolate? Not that the two are mutually exclusive—it’s just that the two tend to be pretty mutually exclusive.

Well, someone finally combined two things that make very little sense together: Belgian chocolate and tool kits. Chocolate Tools are new products available from Firebox.com. For just $22.89, you can get a life-sized, finely detailed and surprisingly authentic-looking adjustable spanner, club hammer or stilson made entirely out of chocolate.

If you’re a handyman, that’s pretty cool. And if you’re a chocolate lover…a spanner is a type of wrench that can be adjusted to fit different nuts or bolts, a club hammer is like a mallet and a stilson is a pipe wrench.

Each tool measures approximately 5.5 inches by 10 inches by 2 inches—though unfortunately, there’s no chocolate ruler to help verify this information. Regardless, those dimensions equal a lot of Belgian chocolate. It might actually take less effort to fix your sink than it will to get through one of those bad boys.

Related: Look at Some of the World's Most Modern and Beautiful Chocolates

7 Things You Didn't Know About Chocolate

Chocorotica: Why Chocolate is the Ultimate Superfood