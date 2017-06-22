Chocolate-Wrapped Toys Finally Come to the US

In Europe and other parts of the world, chocolate eggs get filled with more than cream. “Surprise eggs,” which usually have small toys inside, have been banned in the United States but remain popular elsewhere. The Food and Drug Administration outlawed “non-nutritive items” in candy out of concerns that the real “surprise” in the chocolates could be a choking hazard. But recently, some companies have found ways around this rule.

One such company, Candy Treasure, specifically worked with US regulators to come up with a design that would make both parties happy. Candy Treasure calls the workaround it developed a “Saturn ring”—a plastic ridge that keeps the two halves of a chocolate from touching and leaves the plastic visible and separate from the candy.

The result of this compromise is that the popularity of these "chocolate-wrapped presents” has gone through the roof. Though Candy Treasure had trouble when they first released their Choco Treasure line back in 2013, according to Food Navigator USA, sales have gone up triple digits year over year.

For those who have fond memories eating surprise eggs in other countries, finally seeing similar products available in the US might bring back some much-appreciated nostalgia. And for the rest of us, now there is yet another treat your kids will beg you for on Easter.

