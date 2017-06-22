This Chocolate Teapot is Actually Pretty Useful

If you've ever heard the phrase "as useful as a chocolate teapot" then you're definitely not me about an hour ago. But I Googled it, and apparently it's a thing. It's so much a thing that online retailer Firebox is actually selling a teapot made of chocolate. It's not only decorative and delicious; it's also fully functional. Of course, like all chocolate, it will probably melt as you fill it with boiling water but that's not the point! Okay, that kind of is the point. Sometimes old adages we take for granted need to be challenged, as the description even points out: "More useful than an ashtray on a motorbike, a waterproof teabag, a glass hammer or mudflaps on a tortoise."

The handmade dark chocolate teapots come from Britain and come in at 58 percent cocoa solids. Thank goodness it's not the usual milk chocolate from across the pond, or this thing would give you diabe-teas (sorry, couldn't resist). One pot will set you back only about $35, which is well worth it just to sock it to some colloquial wisdom. The instructions tell you to add the hot water and stir in cocoa powder to make "a lovely hot chocolate drink" and then use the melty remains to fondue some fruit, which seems like way more of a selling point that it being used for tea. In fact, now that I think about it, I'd like all my food and drink vessels to be made from chocolate. They'd still be surprisingly useful.