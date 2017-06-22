Chocolate Slices Prove Japan Gets Everything Cool First

Admit it, you kind of like Kraft Singles. Good. Now admit that you really like Kraft singles. Not only is their no-slicer-necessary, pre-packaged identity convenient, they're also an irresistible shade of artificial yellow. Plus, they melt like your heart while listening to Beyonce sing a lullaby. Yes, a grilled cheese made with a fine Gruyere on slices of rustic sourdough is wonderful, but white bread and American is the processed sandwich we're all secretly craving. Until now. Japanese confectioner and snack food producer Bourbon has just changed the pre-sliced food game with the one thing we want more than cheese: chocolate.

The slices are made of "nama chocolate" which Rocket News 24 describes as "a rich, creamy confectionary that’s not as sweet as fudge, but more intense in flavor than ordinary milk chocolate." Not only do they taste like chocolate, they also melt like chocolate. From crepes, to dessert maki, to… well, how about just a good old-fashioned chocolate sandwich? The applications are unlimited. One of the best features is the ability to cut out flexible chocolate shapes that will brighten up anything you add them to and, I'm guessing, taste way better than fondant. Apparently the slices are currently sold out, and it's no wonder. Large, thin sheets of delicious ready-to-eat chocolate are about as close as you can get to legally printing your own money.

