These Realistic Looking Shoes Are Made Entirely from Chocolate

Here’s a bizarre story that you can file under “it actually makes sense once you see it”: A chocolatier in Japan is offering up a limited edition line of convincingly realistic-looking sets of men’s dress shoes fashioned entirely out of chocolate.

Keep in mind, I never said the idea was practical: Why you’d want your chocolate presented to you in the form of a 10-inch long dress shoe is beyond me. However, from an aesthetic standpoint, the so-called “Gentleman’s Radiance” line of chocolate shoes is visually striking – with the chocolate’s varying brown hues doing an amazing job of mimicking the colors, textures and even luster you’d expect from luxury leather men’s dress shoes. That is, at least in the photos we’re seeing. Maybe in person they’d look more like Hershey bars you wear on your feet?



© PR Times

According to RocketNews24, the project is courtesy of chocolatier Motohiro Okai from the chocolate boutique L’eclat at the Rihga Royal Hotel in Osaka. Apparently, Okai crafts all the shoes’ intricate details, from the soles to the stitching to the laces, from chocolate. And as an added bonus, each set comes with a shoe horn and a tub of “shoe cream,” both of which are also cocoa-based creations.

However, not only do these chocolate shoes look realistic, they’re also retailing for about the same price you might expect to throw down for a nice set of footwear: 29,160 yen, or about $260. That might sound expensive, but unlike something you’d pick up from Aldo, these kicks are extremely limited edition: Only nine pairs are being made, sold by reservation only, with delivery scheduled just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Still, as cool as these chocolate shoes look, $260 is a big investment. You certainly wouldn’t want to spend all that money and then have your valentine give you the boot – unless, of course, that boot is also made out of chocolate.