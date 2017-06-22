We Now Live in a World Where Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Oreos Exist

If you're anything like me and you agree that chocolate-covered strawberries are one of the most acceptable fruit dessert options, the news of Oreo's latest flavor will have you feeling all kinds of excited.

According to Delish, Chocolate Strawberry Oreos have been officially spotted at a Target in Kansas. And the verdict from early taste tests? Sandwich cookie perfection.

"They have an overwhelming strawberry smell when you first open the package, but the flavor of the cookie is perfectly balanced. It's just the right mix of strawberry and chocolate," the site claims.

This obviously isn't Oreo's first foray into exotic flavors, but the combination of chocolate and strawberry makes entirely too much sense. Frankly, we're surprised it took this long for Nabisco to get its act together and create the limited edition mash-up. Because who seriously thought watermelon and Swedish Fish were bigger priorities?