Chipotle’s 'Secret' Guacamole Recipe Is Not So Secret

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

It wasn’t all that long ago the world was worried about Chipotle’s guacpacolypse (which turned out to be a misunderstanding by the way). But times have changed, and now the chain feels confident enough in its guacamole to send the recipe out to the world.

The recipe is not earth-shattering—2 Hass avocados, 2 teaspoons of lime juice, 2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion, 1/2 a finally chopped jalapeño and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt—but millions of people are willing to shell out an extra $1.80 to get it on their burritos, so that must count for something.

You can see the whole recipe complete with avocado GIFs here. We wonder if people will start bringing their own guac to Chipotle the way some bright folks bring their own bacon to In-N-Out 

