Chipotle Pulls Plug on Pork at a Third of Locations

Gone is being able to satisfy your carnitas craving with Chipotle, at least for now. The burrito chain has announced that they will temporarily stop selling carnitas at nearly a third of their restaurant locations.

The company made the decision after a “routine audit” on Friday revealed that one of their pork suppliers did not meat the brand’s standards. According to the Associated Press, a Chipotle spokesperson said it was the first time the chain has ever pulled a topping for its burritos. In previous cases, beef has been served alongside signs that this particular meat didn’t meet the company’s “responsibility standards.” For carnitas, however, Chipotle said that wouldn’t happen. They’ve also placed no timetable on when pork supplies would return to normal levels, though they are looking at ways to fill the shortage, including increasing orders from other sources.

No specific explanation was given as to what the supplier’s violation was. Chipotle did state that, for pigs, the most notable demand was that the animals be raised in “humane conditions.” According to the company’s website, Chipotle favors “farmers whose pigs are raised outside or in deeply bedded pens, are never given antibiotics and are fed a vegetarian diet.”

Chipotle said carnitas typically accounts for only 6 percent to 7 percent of all entrée orders. Although, for the foreseeable future, that number will probably be quite a bit lower.

