Will You McMarry Me? 5 Fast Food Proposals You'll Have to Read to Believe

When you pop the top of your McDonald's chicken nuggets box, you probably expect to see several nuggets made of juicy white meat—not an engagement ring. Yet that's exactly what one Illinois woman found inside her lunch this Valentine's Day.

Kristian Helton told the local WAND news station that, as strange as it sounds, he knew he had to propose to his girlfriend of about two years with chicken nuggets. "Her love for chicken nuggets I'm sure is more than she loves me," he said. So Helton bought a box of nuggets from McDonald's, stuck the ring into a piece of chicken, and wrote, "will you McMarry me?" on the inside of the box. She said yes.

"She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets," Helton said, "so that had to be part of the engagement. I mean, it was just given." But this is hardly the first fast-food proposal to hit the news. Here are four more you might be interested to read about.

This guy sandwiched a ring—pun intended—on a McDonald's sandwich.

When Michael Joseph popped the question to his girlfriend, he slipped the ring between the bun and chicken of her McDonald's Crispy Chicken Deluxe. It was a move that did not sit well with her—and the uncomfortable exchange was caught on video camera. "You can’t ask me to marry you in a chicken sandwich," she says in the video, as she sobs.

This guy popped the question on a drive-though speaker.

At another McDonald's, a man—who also videotaped his proposal for all to see—stepped behind the counter and took over the drive-through window just as his girlfriend pulled up to order. He points out his proposal is unique and strange—but apparently, that's just want she wanted. Between excited screams, she said yes.

Another guy proposed with Taco Bell sauce packets.

In case you didn't know it, some of Taco Bell's sauce packets have, "will you marry me?" on them. So according to this Reddit post, a guy grabbed as many as he could find and organized them in a bouquet of flowers for his soon-to-be-bride. She told Reddit users that she had once jokingly popped the question to him with those same packets, so the proposal was sentimental for the pair. (P.S. You can now get hitched at Taco Bell, too, for a mere $600.)

Related Video: We Try Taco Bell's Fried Chicken Shell Taco



And this guy popped the question at the Starbucks where he met his girlfriend.

Ethan Knapp met Kenna Rusk when he applied for a job at the Starbucks where she worked. Years later, long after they'd left those jobs, Knapp flew Rusk back to the Seattle store and, with their caffeinated beverages in hand, asked her to be his wife.

Of course, Domino's just gave away a pizza-shaped engagement ring, so we could soon be reading about another fast-food wedding proposal. (We can only hope.)

Related: 9 Stunning Airbnbs You Could Rent For Your Wedding