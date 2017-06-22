The Chicken and Waffle Sandwich is Brunch on Steroids

Where: Root & Bone; New York City

What: Fried chicken and waffles have been done before, but not like this. At the newly opened Root & Bone in Alphabet City, James Beard–nominated (and Top Chef 11 stars) Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are stepping up the game of traditional rural American food with this colossal sandwich. First, there’s the chicken, brined in sweet tea and coated with crispy flakes that perfectly walk the line between moist and crunch. Next, the syrup: whiskey maple. There’s greenery, if you like that sort of thing, a few healthy-ish additions like a pickled green tomato and a scattering of watercress. And finally, the whole package is stuffed between two cheddar cheese waffles. If this dish were part of Sunday service we would have no qualms praying to it.

Wash it down with: Because there’s nothing more fun to say than this, order the Filthy Manhattan, a cocktail made with Wild Turkey 101, port, bitters, rosemary and, the kicker, a few filthy Amarena cherries, which are dredged in syrup and provide a boozy one-two punch to end your meal. Come to think of it, maybe this isn’t such a good idea?

Related: Fried Bacon Has its Way with Chicken Waffles

Eggo Waffles Grow Up into a Huge Messy Burger

Why Yes, We Would Like a Little Bone Marrow with Our Waffles