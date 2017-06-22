How to Make Cheese, Ale and Potato Pie

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what a savory pie ought to be. Clair Ptak of Violet Bakery shared this dish with Food & Wine so the rest of the world could partake in its deliciousness.

In looking at this dish, the first thing that caught my attention was the fact that ale is a key ingredient in the pie. My ears perked up at the thought of that malty flavor mixing with rich cheddar cheese, but I was skeptical; I thought it would make the filling too runny to be contained in the puff pastry dough. (The dough, by the way, is another move of genius in this recipe). But when you reduce the ale, and then again reduce it after the addition of the heavy cream, it's just the lubrication the potato chunks need to make this pie a kitchen favorite.

As you'll see in the video, I think a little Sriracha to finish is the perfect "cherry" atop this incredible savory pie.

Check out the full recipe here.