This Woman's Cheese Advent Calendar Will Get You Through December

If Thanksgiving dinner left you feeling unsatisfied, a) we're really sorry and b) you'll want to become besties with food blogger Annem Hobson. The 27-year-old London resident has created the first-ever cheese advent calendar to count down until Christmas.

Featuring thick slices of holiday-shaped cheeses behind 24 different doors, Hobson's delicious invention was made using a chocolate advent calendar base, mini cookie cutters and a hand-drawn lid that resembles a slab of cheddar.

While the calendar is simply a prototype, Hobson has created cheeseadventcalendar.com to turn her dairy dreams into a reality. Interested buyers can sign up for a listserv that will notify them of manufacturing updates.

This is probably the only time we'd ever wish for a bleu Christmas. Danish, roquefort and gorgonzola, to be exact.