Checkers Will Likely Be Up For Sale, In Case You're Interested

If your dream is an endless supply of A.1 Buttery Steak burgers and you have about $500 million to spare, fast food chain Checkers can be yours.

Bloomberg reports that the Tampa-based business is priming itself for a sale, despite a short holding period of only two years.

We're not entirely sure why its owners, Sentinel Capital Partners, are so eager to part with burger joint that boasts items like the Baconzilla and Cheese Champ, but we're relieved they haven't filed for bankruptcy and closed shop altogether.

Perhaps they should call a Checkers-loving Rick Ross for an offer. He certainly possesses the credentials and enthusiasm to carry the grill-flamed torch.