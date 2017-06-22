The Taste Trifecta: Blue Cheese, Bacon and Burger

Topped with candied maple bacon and homemade garlic-basil mayo, overflowing with that blue goodness: Blue cheese lovers of the world, this is your burger.

Blue Cheese Burgers with Candied Maple Bacon and Homemade Garlic-Basil Mayo

Makes 4

For the burgers:

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

2/3 cup blue cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Salt

Pepper

For the mayo:

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh basil, finely sliced

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 cup grapeseed oil

Salt

Pepper

For assembly:

4 burger buns

8 slices thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 large, ripe tomato, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

1 cup lettuce

Place egg yolks in a food processor. Add lemon juice, cayenne, garlic and Dijon, and pulse until combined. With the processor running, slowly stream in the oil until the mayo becomes thick and emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Stir the sliced basil into the mayo. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper, place your bacon on it and baste both sides with the maple syrup. Bake, turning halfway through, for 25 to 30 minutes, until nice and crispy. Place cooked bacon on a rack to cool and allow the maple to candy (about 10 minutes).

Divide the beef into 4 equal portions and shape into burger patties. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large frying pan over medium and drop in the butter. When the butter has melted, fry the burgers for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Divide the cheese on top of the 4 burgers and transfer to the oven to melt (about 5 minutes).

Build your burgers with 1 tablespoon of your homemade mayo, a burger patty, bacon, red onion and tomato slices, and some lettuce. Spread some more mayo on your top burger bun and serve.

