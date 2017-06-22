A Cancer Patient Donated a Year's Worth of Free Pizza to Local Food Bank

Christmas may be over, but the spirit of giving is alive and well.

Northampton, PA resident Josh Katrick, who recently received his eighth round of chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer, won a year's worth of free pizza from local joint Mario's Pizza. But rather than gorging on everyone's favorite comfort food himself, the 36 year-old decided to donate his prize to a local food bank.

“You know the saying, ‘When life gives you lemons make lemonade,’ Well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice,” Katrick told CNN. "After everything I went through these last few months — I met so many people and have been receiving so much — I felt I wanted to give back. "

Nearly 1,200 locals entered the competition for two large pizzas and a 2-Liter soda every single month. Touched by Katrick's generosity, Mario's Pizza decided to double the reward so that Katrick can also get his fill.

"Maybe I'll share with my friends on Facebook [and] make a contest of my own to see if anyone would like some pizza," he said.

