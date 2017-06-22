A Canadian Match Made in Nashville: Sriracha–Honey Fried Chicken and Cheddar-Beer Waffles

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

A couple of years ago I left the Great White North for warmer pastures, and moved to Nashville. I fell in love with the city, the people and the food. I thought I’d eaten BBQ before. Wrong.

My friend Shawn, another Canadian transplant still living in Nashville, has an addiction. His vice? Sriracha. He literally keeps a bottle at his desk at work, for when times get...desperate.

This recipe reflects my love of the South, and my dear friend’s love of Sriracha and beer.

Sriracha–Honey Fried Chicken and Cheddar-Beer Waffles

(Recipe requires marinating the chicken in buttermilk overnight before cooking.)

Serves 6 to 8

Chicken

8 chicken breasts, split in half

3 cups buttermilk

⅓ cup honey

⅓ cup butter

3 tbsp. Sriracha

3 cups flour

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. pepper

Salt

Canola oil, for frying

Instructions

In a large bowl, add the split chicken breasts and cover them with the buttermilk. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.

In a small bowl, melt the butter, honey and Sriracha in the microwave for 30 seconds. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, garlic powder, cayenne, pepper and a pinch of salt.

In a Dutch oven or a deep fryer, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 350°. Place a rack over a baking tray.

Working in batches, dredge the marinated chicken in the seasoned flour, coating it completely. Carefully add the chicken to the hot oil, and cook for about 8 minutes, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 160°. Move the cooked chicken to the rack, and immediately brush the chicken all over with the Sriracha glaze.

Waffles

1½ cups flour

4 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 cups dark beer

¼ melted butter

1 cup grated aged cheddar

Vegetable oil, for greasing

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200°, and heat a waffle iron.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Stir in the egg yolks.

In a mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the egg whites until stiff.

To the dry ingredients, add the beer, melted butter and cheese and whisk until smooth. Fold in the beaten egg whites.

Pour some of the batter into the hot, greased waffle iron, and cook until the waffle is golden brown. Transfer the cooked waffles to a baking tray, and keep them warm in the oven while you finish cooking the rest of the batter.

Serve the waffles topped with chicken (for full-on brunch love, add bacon). Enjoy!

About Dennis Prescott: I am a Canadian musician turned passionate cook with an ever-growing obsession for all things food. I’ve yet to meet an egg I didn’t like, could live on Southern BBQ, and am a proud Maritimer both in heart and in kitchen. From burgers to lobster bisque and everything in between, the ultimate goal of my blog is to help in getting us back to the table, eating as an experience and really savoring every bite.

Check out his blog dennistheprescott.com and follow him on Instagram at @dennistheprescott.

