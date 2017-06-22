Canadian Company Sells Pot-Infused Nutella

Typically, shamelessly diving into a jar of Nutella is the province of someone who’s already got a bit of a buzz on. But if you’re interested in making Nutella the cause of your marijuana high instead of the effect, head north of the border to Canada where an edible company has created a pot-infused knockoff of everyone’s favorite chocolate and hazelnut spread.

“Chrontella” is the assumedly completely unauthorized mashup of Nutella and chronic offered for those who want to add a bit of sweetness to their toast and also want to get high as a kite. According to Vice, each bottle retails for $23 and contains 300 mgs of cannabis extract — or “just three servings.” If you have trouble controlling yourself around the sweet spread, weed-laced Nutella might be just what you’re looking for: Knowing every extra spoonful could make you too paranoid to leave the house might just be enough to curtail your sweet tooth. Or maybe you’ll just eat so much you get too paranoid to leave the house.

Not a big Nutella fan? Not to worry. Browsing the brand’s Incredible Edibles Instagram page reveals they also make a Jif peanut butter knockoff called “Pif” and a take on Smuckers jam called “Smokers.” Man, selling pot and infringing on trademarks? These guys must have the best legal team in all of Canada!