Canada Plans to Import Nearly 9 Million Pounds of Emergency Butter to Keep Up with Demand

Canada has gone butter crazy! Back in November, dairy farmers began warning their countrymen that they might not be able to keep up with demand. Now, the Canadian Dairy Commission has decided it will have to turn elsewhere to meet their buttery needs this holiday season, getting permission for an increase in butter imports from places the like the US, the European Union and Uruguay from now until the end of the year – bringing in up to 4,000 tons of foreign butter!

According to CDC data, over the past 12 months, Canadians have seen their butter consumption rise by 2.7 percent – with experts believing the growth comes as people continue to shift away from margarine. Though production has also increased, it hasn’t been enough to keep up with demand. “It's a catchup game,” said Brian Cameron, the general manager of Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia. “Our boards and other boards in Canada are sending strong signals to producers to have their cows produce more milk.”

Meanwhile, the CDC is encouraging everyone to relax. “Nobody’s going to run out of butter,” said spokesperson Chantal Paul. “The supermarkets are well stocked.” Sure, that might be consoling for humans, but what about all those poor Canadian cows who are being worked to the bone? Sounds like they aren’t going to be having a very merry Christmas.

