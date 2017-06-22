Canada Has a Burger Stuffed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

If you’re looking for the scariest Halloween trick of all, you’ll have to head up to Canada. Earlier this month, Ontario burger chain The Works unveiled a product they’re calling the Reese PBC—a burger both topped and stuffed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. As one commenter accurately described the burger on Facebook, “shut up!”

The crazy mix of sweet and savory, part of their “Get Stuff’d” campaign, is described as being “stuff’d with Reese Peanut Butter Cups candy right inside our juicy beef patty and topped with crispy onion strings, two strips of smoked bacon and even more Reese Peanut Butter Cups candy!” You get all of that goodness (?) for just $15.98 Canadian dollars (!).

The Works initially tweeted about the new burger on October 22, saying that it was intended to celebrate of National Nut Day. But wouldn’t a Halloween tie-in be much more appropriate? You got your treats (candy) and your trick (they’re stuffed in a burger) all monster-mashed up into one crazy meal.

[h/t First We Feast]

