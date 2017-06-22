Can You Smoke a Salad? Yes, Yes You Can

June 22, 2017

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear, exploring the geekiest food concepts and answering this age-old question: Can you smoke it? Chef Edward Lee of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, KY has provided a compelling answer as the query pertains to salad. In this video, he uses a PolyScience Smoking Gun to infuse lettuce leaves with bourbon-barrel smoke to use as the base for his barbecued vegetable plate.

What else should our intrepid chef-scientists smoke? Tweet @foodandwine with the tag #FWx.

