Can You Handle a Doughnut Lobster Roll?

The lobster roll is a New England classic: One part extravagant lobster meets one part blue collar hot dog bun. But a Boston bake shop ditched the bun for a sweet substitution: the doughnut.

Kane’s Handcrafted has unveiled what they call the “dowich.” They take the brioche-based dough used to make their jelly doughnuts, but instead of jam, they cram them full of savory items. Though mixing doughnuts and savory is far from a new idea, Kane’s version of a doughnut-ized lobster roll seems to be a relatively new revelation and a delicious one at that. “It’s hard to believe that no one in doughnut-loving New England (the birthplace of Dunkin’ Donuts) has thought of this before,” wrote Jeanne O’Brien Coffey for Forbes. “The buttery brioche roll is perfectly thin, complementing but not overwhelming the fresh lobster meat.”

In this day and age, I always get anxiety proclaiming something to be a first. At the very least, it seems possilbe that some stoner in Maine put lobster meat on top of a Dunkin’ glazed back in the ‘90s. Still, first or not, if you have a hankering for a professional-grade doughnut lobster roll, get yourself to Boston and pick one up.

