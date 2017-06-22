Can McDonald's Fries Be Improved?

In the fast food wars, McDonald's and Burger King are forever trying to one up each other. BK recently introduced lower-fat Satisfries and just announced that Whoppers will now be available at 9 a.m. McDonald’s is countering those offerings with “Shakin’ Flavor Fries,” now available in St. Louis and northern California. Every bag comes with a seasoning packet of your choice: garlic Parmesan, zesty ranch or spicy buffalo. Then you sprinkle your packet on your fries, close the bag and, as the name suggests, shake away. Nothing like some powdered zesty ranch on your fries to keep you coming back for more.

The idea is not new for McDonald’s. It’s based off fries sold at locations in Asia called “Shake Shake Fries.” They even have ads specifically for the fries over there. And as you can see, McDonald’s commercials in India are 100% better

Shaking fries in a bag is also not unique to McDonald’s. Remember when Burger King tried it back in the early aughts? You probably don’t. They didn’t last very long and are on almost everyone’s list of “Top 20 Fast Food Fails.” Who could have known that a product featuring an ad campaign with dozens of children violently shaking bags of powdered cheese wouldn’t be a hit?

