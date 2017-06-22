Can Ice Cream Help Stop Climate Change? Ben & Jerry’s Thinks So

Environmentally minded Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry see a parallel between their products and the Earth: "Our stance on climate change and our ice cream is one [and] the same: If it's melted, it's ruined!”

So to help raise awareness of climate change, the notoriously socially conscious ice cream company has released a new flavor called Save Our Swirled. With this flavor as a focal point, the brand has teamed up with Tesla Motors and activist organization Avaaz in advance of this year’s UN Climate Summit in Paris to encourage people to sign a petition telling the UN to ensure a global shift to 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

If you have a sweet tooth, Save Our Swirled provides a convincing argument with raspberry ice cream, marshmallow and raspberry swirls, plus dark and white fudge ice cream cones. According to the company, the flavor bears an aesthetic resemblance to the cause as well, because when looking at the flavor “you can’t help but notice the unique dark and white fudge ice cream cones that appear to be melting.” Seems like the Vermonters might be stretching a bit with that one, but who are we to argue with some of the greatest ice cream minds of their generation?

Frankly, supporting a move toward renewable energy seems like a good cause regardless. But hey, if we get to eat some ice cream along the way, who’s going to complain?

