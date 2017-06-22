Can a Campaign for Healthy Food Porn Make Us Eat Better?

Can alluring pictures of healthy foods on social media make you crave roasted carrots and heirloom beets? At least one company seems to think so. According to Bolthouse Farms, maker of baby carrots and juices, 1.7 million pictures of food are posted on the Internet daily, but only a third of them feature fruits or vegetables (we’ll take some of the blame for posting more than our fair share). They want to change that using social media.

Scientists have proven that looking at photos of food makes us want to eat it, so with that in mind, Bolthouse is bringing the full force of social media to bear with the #urwhatupost campaign. It encourages Instagramers and tweeters to post pictures of bright string bean salads, roasted Brussels sprouts, and juicy, ripe berries. They even created the Food Porn Index to track the campaign’s success. The end goal is to make healthy food more appealing and get consumers eating more of it.

We’re all for a viral campaign for healthier eating. But every once in a while we still need a shot of a poutine burger to get us through the day.

