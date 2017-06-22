Calphalon Recalls 2 Million Knives That Are a Laceration Hazard

Fun fact about me: I am clumsy. Just last week, I sliced my thumb with a knife. “Well, you shouldn’t have been cutting hard Manchego cheese with a serrated steak knife,” you might say. To which I would reply, “Uh, if I had been using a sharper knife, I probably would have cut my thumb right off! So who’s the dummy?!” But cutting yourself because you’re clumsy is your own fault; meanwhile, cutting yourself because your knife is defective is someone else’s fault – and it’s the reason why kitchenware company Calphalon has recalled about 2 million knives.

The Georgia-based brand has recalled carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold as part of its Contemporary Cutlery line, both individually and in sets, because they pose a “laceration hazard.” Granted, all knives pose a laceration hazard – lacerating is kind of what knives do – but typically not because they “can break during use” which is the problem with the Calphalon knives in question. According to CBS LA, the company has received 3,150 reports of the knives breaking, of which 27 resulted in finger or hand cuts, including four injuries requiring stiches.

Related Video: How to Cut Carrots Into Even Pieces



The recall includes products sold at Amazon, JC Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other national and regional retailers between August 2008 and March 2016; however, not all knives were affected, so owners of Calphalon knives should check this website to see if their knives are included in the recall. If you do happen to have defective products, you should stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free return kit. Replacement knives should arrive about four to six weeks after that.

And even if you don’t have a recalled Calphalon knife, let this be a reminder that you should always be careful when handling knives. A knife killed Julius Caesar, you know. And I don’t think that one was defective at all!

[h/t Consumerist]

Related: 6 Ways to Become a Better Cook