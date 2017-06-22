This Café Will Not Serve Your Bubbe's Kosher Food

Let’s play a little word association game. We’re going to write down a word and then you loudly say the first thing that pops into your head.

Kosher food.

OK, is everyone around staring at you and trying to figure out why you just yelled matzo ball? Good, it builds character. What none of you probably said was small-batch coffee or organic ramp pesto. But Emily Weisberg, who has travelled the world studying coffee economics and only began keeping kosher in 2010, is going to give you both.

Weisberg launched a Kickstarter and has 10 more days to raise over $30,000 for Moss Café, an organic, local and kosher restaurant and coffee shop where she will politely request that you leave your preconceptions at the door.

According to Weisberg, “There’s what it means for a dish to be kosher in Jewish law and what it means for something to be kosher culturally speaking.” Some restaurants may be kosher-style (knish, brisket, matzo ball soup) without necessarily following the exact dietary guidelines: no shellfish, no pork or rabbit, no mixing milk and meat as well as rules about how food is processed. Moss will be the reverse, with unexpected dishes and strict adherence to rules. Weisberg’s favorite lunch, for example, will be on the menu. It's a kale salad with Zamorano cheese, lemon rosemary potatoes and Kalamata olives. So will a berry tart and in a slight nod towards tradition, a lox sandwich. But she’s trading bagels and shmear for whole-wheat sourdough and goat cheese.

