Butter May Be Bad for You, Says Butter Industry

Turns out not all industry-funded research is bias. A recent study funded by the Danish Dairy Research Foundation found that butter actually did raise participants’ cholesterol, even the bad kind. Whoops.

The double blind study conducted at the University of Copenhagen put 47 people on five-week diets with increased amounts of either butter or olive oil in the form of rolls. The result was that this moderate increase in butter intake resulted in increases in total cholesterol, including both HDL and LDL (also known as “bad”) cholesterol. In fact, the study even concluded that “hypercholesterolemic people [those with high cholesterol] should keep their consumption of butter to a minimum.”

The Washington Post spoke to Marion Nestle, an author who has advocated for the public to pay attention to who funds these sorts of studies when considering their results. “It's very rare for an industry-funded study to find something that goes against the interests of that industry,” the NYU professor told the Post.

Whether or not this information will change people’s levels of consumption, butter is the key ingredient in many of our favorite foods. Here is a roundup of five of the best butter-laden recipes to try before you reduce your cholesterol:

Buttery biscuits are the ultimate comfort food.

Clarified to make this brunch staple, it's all about the butter here.

The name of this cake is based on the equal portions of it's four ingredients, which includes butter.

Butter is the key ingredient to the flakey pastry we can't get enough of.

And then topped with kimchi butter.

