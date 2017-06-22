Burgers Done Right the Down-Under Way

Australia, you sure know how to make a burger. So big, bold and delicious and topped with…beets and pineapple? That’s right, red beets and fruit. And it works. Here's my fully loaded version of their classic, or as they call them, Burgers with the Lot.

Aussie Burgers with the Lot

Makes 6 burgers

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup mayo

1 tablespoon chile sauce (like Sambal)

2 pounds ground chuck

1 tablespoon smoky BBQ sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter, divided

Salt and pepper

6 slices Gruyère (or Swiss) cheese

1/2 pineapple, sliced

6 eggs

12 leaves butter lettuce

6 burger buns

1 cup sliced pickled beets

In a small bowl, combine ketchup, mayo and chile sauce. Mix together, cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge.

Place ground beef, BBQ sauce and garlic in a bowl and mix together. Shape into 6 equal patties, cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°.

Heat a large pan over medium and melt butter. Season both sides of the burger patties with salt and pepper.

Working in batches, fry burgers, 4 minutes per side. Top cooked burgers with a slice of cheese and place on a baking tray in the stove to melt (4 to 5 minutes).

While cheese is melting, fry pineapple slices in the same hot pan, about 1 1/2 minutes per side.

At the same time, heat a clean pan over medium, melt remaining tablespoon of butter and fry eggs over easy until whites are fully cooked.

Build each burger with 1 tablespoon of sauce, lettuce, 1 tomato slice, a burger patty, fried pineapple slices, pickled beets and a fried egg.

