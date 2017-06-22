Burger King Might Be Buying Popeyes Chicken

Burger King might be adding a delicious new territory to its empire: The company that owns the fast-food enterprise is reportedly in talks to acquire popular fried chicken chain Popeyes.

Restaurant Brands International is looking to buy the Atlanta-based Popeyes, Reuters reported on Monday. If the two companies merge, Popeyes would join a multinational conglomerate that includes Canadian coffee and doughnut restaurant Tim Hortons.

A price has yet to be agreed upon and the deal is not guaranteed, according to Reuters, but Popeyes could be considering the possibility given Restaurant Brands International’s global reach.

The Louisiana-style chicken outlet operates less than 3,000 restaurants — approximately 1,600 of which are located in the United States. Burger King has over 15,000 locations worldwide.

Popeyes benefits from strong customer loyalty, however. The Cajun chicken-maker has a consistent fan base throughout the states, and a merger with Burger King in the vein of Yum! Brands’ KFC and Taco Bell could result in a major expansion and some creative new menu items.

