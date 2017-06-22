Ordering ‘Extra Crispy’ Fries Got You Marijuana at This Burger King

Being able to use a secret code word to buy drugs at a fast food drive-thru always sounds like some sort of urban legend… until time and again knuckleheads get busted for actually doing it.

The latest incident happened at a Burger King in Epping, New Hampshire, where 20-year-old Garrett Norris and his 19-year-old shift manager Meagan Dearborn were arrested this past weekend for allegedly selling marijuana out of the burger joint’s drive-thru window. According to NH1, Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, while Dearborn was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug, as well as unlawful possession of alcohol – which may come in as a handy excuse for why she was supposedly letting some dude sell pot out the drive-thru on her watch.

As is always the case with these sorts of crimes, the details are the most fun part – especially if you are building up a mental database of potential code words for when you’re looking to buy marijuana at a fast food drive-thru. According to Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace, at this particular restaurant, customers in the know were first required to ask for “Nasty Boy.” “Once it was verified he was working they had to ask for their fries extra crispy,” Wallace explained. Maybe it’s just me, but once you’ve asked for Nasty Boy, the whole “extra crispy” thing seems like a meaningless hoop to jump through. (Unless people were sometimes asking for Nasty Boy just to have a casual chat?)

Related: This Pizza Box Turns Into a Marijuana Pipe

The good news for Burger King is that police said no one else at the franchise was aware of the illegal activity including the owners. Though with such obvious code words, maybe these franchise owners should have been a little more aware of what was happening at their business. “The Franchisee, who independently owns and operates this location, is cooperating fully with local law enforcement,” a BK spokesperson told Munchies.

Looks like pot patrons at this Burger King drive-thru will just have to go back to buying their marijuana the old-fashioned way… in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Related Video: How Weed Smells to Wine Experts

