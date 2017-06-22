This Burger Is A Hot Mess… Er, Wes

Wes Rowe has spent more than two years as one of San Francisco’s premiere burgermen. The self-taught chef, burger-reviewer, and photographer launched his WesBurger pop-up a few years back at Mojo Bicycle Cafe, where he’d feature a different burger each Wednesday night — pimento cheese burgers one week, chili burgers the next.

Even without a shop of its own, WesBurger was awarded the #1 Best Burger in the Bay by Zagat. And now with his first brick-and-mortar, in the Mission — WesBurger n’ More, currently in soft open — his burgers finally have a permanent home.

Our first recommendation? The “Hot Wes,” with onion rings, queso, and pickled jalapeños. “It’s a play on Jack In the Box’s ‘Hot Mess’ burger,” he says, which also has onion rings and jalapeños. “It was really just a shuffle of the letters – but I won’t argue if you say I’m hot. “

The bun: Rowe uses buns from Panorama Bakery in San Francisco, buttered and toasted.

The burger: Rowe’s creations start from a six-ounce burger, made from a coarse grind of whole brisket meat, formed into patties and cooked in a cast-iron skillet for an impressive crust and juicy interior. Then, pile on the onion rings, pickled jalapeños, and a hearty pour of queso. Recommended side dish: Tots.