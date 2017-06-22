The Brunchification of Fried Rice

Where: Mattei’s Tavern; Los Olivos, CA

What: Brunch food is comfort food, and fried rice surely qualifies. Even more so at Mattei’s Tavern, where it’s gussied up with pork belly and rock shrimp. Kimchi adds necessary spice, two eggs add the necessary brunch factor; the result is a highbrow bowl of porky satisfaction, hearty enough to cure anything that ails you.

Wash it down with: Take your pick of sparkling cocktails, including the beet-lemon-Riesling Beetlini and the strawberry Railway Ave. Rossini. Or try Mattei’s takes on Bloodies, like the Vampiro Maria with reposado tequila, tomatillo, citrus and coriander.

