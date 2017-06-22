This Brunch Is Hot, Messy and Proud of It

Courtesy of Streetbird
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Streetbird, Harlem, NYC

What: For those days when you’re a bit of a hot mess, may we suggest the “Hot & Messy” from Marcus Samuelsson's Streetbird. It starts with a killer cornbread spread with peanut butter, topped with roast chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, and a fried egg — a motley crew of rib-sticking hangover aids, but an undeniably delicious one.

Wash it down with: “Mango Me Crazy,” with sparkling wine and mango juice.  

