A Brief History of Brunch's Boozy Beginnings

It’s hard to imagine there was a time before brunch. It only seems sensible that as long as there’s been breakfast, lazy people would get up late, eat breakfast anyway, and then say, “You know what? Screw lunch. I won’t eat again until dinner.” But as with everything in this world, someone had to have coined the term, and it turns out no one ate brunch in the bible, nor is “brunch” one of the millions of words created by Shakespeare (though I could have sworn they ate brunch in A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

Instead, as Great Big Story explains, historical records point to brunch first being proposed in an essay by English writer Guy Beringer published in 1895 entitled, “Brunch: A Plea.” Like any good writer, Beringer intended to look out for people with hangovers, suggesting that a meal like brunch would be a good way for those who had a bit too much fun on their Saturday nights to ease back into the world the next day.

Of course, in the ensuing century plus, history seems to have forgotten whether Beringer came up with the concept entirely on his own, whether he simply created the word “brunch” or if he was simply the first to write it all down. But regardless, if you’re looking for someone to toast at brunch, Guy Beringer seems like as good a person as any. We definitely know he had hungover people’s backs.