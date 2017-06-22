Brunch Empanadas Are the Cure for What Ails You

© Dia de Campo
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Dia de Campo, Hermosa Beach, CA 

What: Any empanada is a pretty good bet as a hangover cure: they're handheld, fried, and generally stuffed with something meaty or cheesy; what could be better? Well, the upscale version at Dia de Campo, where the empanada is stuffed with braised short ribs, served with a fresh corn salsa, and topped off with a fried egg.   

Wash it down with: A Bloody with your choice of two infused vodkas, or for something a little more original, the Mule: Both cucumber-infused vodka and Del Maguey Vida mezcal, lime, and ginger beer.  

Related: A Perfect Mexican Brunch in Sausalito 
Breakfast Dumplings Are the Hangover Cure for Dim Sum Lovers 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up