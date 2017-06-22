Brunch Empanadas Are the Cure for What Ails You

Where: Dia de Campo, Hermosa Beach, CA

What: Any empanada is a pretty good bet as a hangover cure: they're handheld, fried, and generally stuffed with something meaty or cheesy; what could be better? Well, the upscale version at Dia de Campo, where the empanada is stuffed with braised short ribs, served with a fresh corn salsa, and topped off with a fried egg.

Wash it down with: A Bloody with your choice of two infused vodkas, or for something a little more original, the Mule: Both cucumber-infused vodka and Del Maguey Vida mezcal, lime, and ginger beer.

